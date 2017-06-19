Graveslave Video Release/Listening Party

You can tell a lot about a band from the strategic t-shirt selections they make in their promo photos, and the Cannibal Corpse, Behemoth, Slayer, etc., shirts of local death metallers Graveslave accurately forebode the groups grinding guitars, speedy bass drum blasts, and guttural bellowing about graphic violence. They’ll be taking over Clockwerks Brewing both to release their new video for “Slit Throats and Garrote”, sell merch and baked goods, and spin all the tunes by the great bands on their (and your) shirts while other metal heads drink Clockwerks’ beer. 8 PM. Free. —Caleigh McAllister

Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St N, MPLS; clockwerksbrewing.com