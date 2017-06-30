Grant Hart + Rank Strangers + Special Guests

We’re not going to read too much into the “Special Guests” part of ex- Hüsker Düde Grant Hart‘s show at The Hook, even though the band’s remastered debüt Everything Falls Apart just hit Spotify, they’re releasing new merch like skateboard decks, and we did see his old Dü cohort Greg Norton is also attending (on FB, anyway). It could be nothing. And regardless, Hart’s new music, like much of his other artistic and literary endeavors, makes for a great performance and he’ll for sure be joined by garage rockin’ journeymen in Rank Strangers, who themselves also put on a rockin’ show. 8 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com