Light Grey Art Lab Grand Re-Opening + Five Exhibitions

We’ve often described Light Grey Art Lab by Eat Street and MCAD as a great little art space, but no more—the group just completed a massive remodel that roughly triples their size! To celebrate the new look, as well as the fifth anniversary of still great Light Grey, Lindsay Nohl (check out our Quick Q+A with her) and Chris Hajny simultaneously host five(!) different exhibitions that combine varied group shows with some dynamic solo exhibitions. Hey, they’ve got the room, why not? Friday, 7 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E 26th St #101, MPLS; lightgreyartlab.com