Goth Prom XIV: ABYSS

May 22, 2017
goth prom

Let your inner darkness out and on to the dance floor among stilt-walkers, acrobats, cabaret performers, snake charmers, burlesque performances, and other blackened revelers in the ABYSS of tonight’s Goth Prom XIV. The celebratory evening’s mood-setting soundtrack comes from futuristic synthwave musicians [d.notive] accompanied by DJs Noise, Fenris, Nitrogen, evil DJ petey, and more, plus the event will support the Minnesota AIDS Project and their community outreach with a portion of the proceeds and donations that help get you a cheaper entry. 9 PM. $7, $5 with donation.Stephen Severin

The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; saloonmn.com

