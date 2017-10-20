GORGE

It’s one of the highly anticipated performances of the fall arts season: A collective of local dance companies present GORGE, where each of the companies mixes up their movement with extra helpings of music. DaNCEBUMS opens each night with a collaboration with keyboardist/songwriter Eric Mayson in Press Kit. Then the nights alternate between April Sellers Dance Collective, who adds a new cast member to their work The Animal Corridor, and Samantha Johns and Nona Invie. Then Detroit-based Kristi Faulkner Dance finishes every night (and their tour to Minneapolis via the GRUNT network) with Four Letter Word and music from Motown! Be sure to grab tickets (congrats to our ticket winner Carey V.!) because many of the seats will fast fill up with other fans, friends, and colleagues of the dance scene. Thursday-Sunday, Various Showtimes at The Southern Theater. —Hitara

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org