Golden Girls Bar Crawl

It’s finally here! Turn your love for Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and of course Estelle Getty, into an early afternoon of drinking in downtown MPLS. Go celebrate with the 1,100+ people who are already registered and ready to dress up like Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia—and hopefully some other deep cut characters like Uncle Lucas—plus enjoy bonus fun like karaoke, trivia, Golden Girls drag performance, a Guiness Book of World Records attempt, and more. And because it’s all organized by Flip Phone and the Girls themselves were such supporters of LGTBQ causes, 10% of bar sales will go to OutFront MN. Thank you for being a friend! 10:30 AM. $25-40. —Liam Nelson

The Exchange & Alibi Lounge, 10 5th St #B100, MPLS; theexchangempls.com