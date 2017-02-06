Go Fund Yourself

Posted on February 6, 2017 at 7:28 am
go fund yourself

“Raffle! Silent auction! DIY safer sex gift bags! Stand-up comedy! Music! IUD earrings!” What more could you want!? We mentioned this really fun fundraiser for Family Tree Clinic at Republic last week to give you enough lead time, maybe not just for tonight’s plans, but maybe tomorrow’s “personal day” at work, too. There’s music, storytelling, comedy from Rana May, and a bunch of great raffle prizes from Boneshaker Books, the Trylon, Taco Cat, and more. 7:30-9:30 PM. $10-20 suggested donation.Tracy Oxford

Republic, 221 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; republicmn.com

