Global Rights For Women Presents: Taps & Snaps For Advocacy

Fantastic art, fantastic causes! Global Rights For Women has assembled some top notch artists whose work speaks to violence against women and girls and paired them with local organizations that are making important impacts in people’s lives for tonight’s showcase at Inbound Brewco. Along with writer Jasmin Ziegler (paired with GRW), incredible musician Jayanthi Kyle (paired with OASIS, who work with families in crisis), artist Dyani White Hawk Polk (partnered with the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center), and Ifrah Mansour (paired with Phumulani, dedicated to preventing domestic abuse in communities of color) presenting their work, Devauta Daun will provide the sounds throughout the event. 8 PM. $0-20. —Tracy Oxford

Inbound Brewco, 701 N 5th St, MPLS; inboundbrew.co