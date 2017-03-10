Glitch Art is Dead: Minneapolis

“Glitch Art is an artistic phenomenon of internet culture. A glitch (in a visual and graphic sense) is a malfunction of a digital system, a computer error which can turn images into bizarre and colorful compositions.” The traveling Glitch Art is Dead exhibition that started in Krakow, Poland with 30 artists this month passes through Gamut gallery in MPLS with pieces from now more than 90 artists from around the world and several weekends’ worth of activities, including Saturday’s opening, next weekend’s workshops, and a “Noise Night” exhibit finale at the end of March. Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Gamut Gallery, 1006 Marquette Ave S, MPLS; gamutgallerympls.com