Glam Doll Variety Show

The intrepid Glam Doll Donuts staff by day, stars by night, turn First Avenue’s 7th St Entry into their very own variety show. Along with bands like post-grunge rockers Pierre, neo-emo trio Gully Boys, and brand new project LLL, there’s burlesque from Miss Flirty Frenchie, and even some drag. Also, don’t be surprised if there’s donuts. Sunday, 7 PM. $6 advance, $8 door. —Hank Stacks

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com