Glam Doll Donuts Northeast Grand Opening Party

We remember when good donuts in MPLS + STPL were more of a promising fad than a reality. But cool, custom, and delicious donuts are now a prominent facet of our Arts & Culture scene thanks in big part to Arwyn Birch and Teresa Fox. Now the Glam Doll duo is expanding their donut empire into Northeast MPLS with a new space that not only has the baked goods, but booze as well. Their big kickoff will feature both—they’ll have donut samples (including those crazy mac & cheese donuts), beer from Fair State Brewing Co-Op, Shawna Gilmore‘s paintings, and music provided by Last Word. Yum. (Hopefully soon they’ll also have a special Secrets of the City donut which would mean we’ve really made it.) Friday, 7-10 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Glam Doll Donuts, 519 Central Ave NE, MPLS; instagram.com/glamdolldonuts