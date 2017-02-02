Girls Will Be Boys: A Silent Film Program

It’s an extra-special silent film program tonight at the Heights: Carleton Professor Laura Horak,  author of Girls Will Be Boys: Cross-Dressed Women, Lesbians, and American Cinema, 1908-1934, will be intro’ing and discussing two films centered on gender-swapping. See the short What’s The World Coming To, which is set 100 years in the future from 1926 when men act like women and vice-versa, and the hour-long The Snowbird (1916), where a woman disguises herself as a boy to steal a land deed, and both films will have a live soundtrack by The Gated Community7:30 PM. $12. —Curt Stanski

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave NE, MPLS; heightstheater.com

