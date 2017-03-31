Gianni Schicchi + Suor Angelica

The UofM University Opera Theatre‘s production of Puccini’s short works Gianni Schicchi and Suor Angelica provide perfect entry points for anyone looking to try out opera. Gianni Schicchi, for example, is a masterful one-act comedy about an Arrested Development-esque goofy greedy family, while the U Opera Theatre spices up the also short Suor Angelica with elements of Japanese Kabuki to really highlight the piece’s spiritual quality. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 PM, Sunday, 1:30 PM. $25. —Margeaux Devereaux

Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 Fourth Street S, MPLS; umn.edu