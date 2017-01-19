Ghostlight Project

All across the country tonight, theaters from Broadway to high schools will gather on the eve of the inauguration to create collective light in the spirit of “ghost lights” in darkened theaters. Join Mixed Blood Theatre, 7th House Theater, The Moving Company, Impossible Salt, Playwrights’ Center, Theater Latté Da, and friends and supporters at Mixed Blood as they join in this symbolic and collective pledge for inclusion, participation, and compassion. There will also be a meet-up with Patrick’s Cabaret, Intermedia Arts, and 20% Theatre Company at Intermedia as well. 5:30-5:35 PM. Free. —Hitara

Mixed Blood Theater, 1501 S 4th St, MPLS; mixedblood.com