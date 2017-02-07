Ghost In The Shell (Subtitled)
Posted on February 7, 2017 at 11:14 am
Thanks to its awesome trailer, we’re cautiously optimistic for the ScarJo Ghost In The Shell remake. Is that wrong? Probably? We’re honestly more excited to revisit the original cyber-noir classic on the big screen (versus the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray edition in our collections, like many of our film fan readers) tonight at the Lagoon. Also, the dubbed version will be tomorrow, but c’mon. 7:30 PM. $15. —Curt Stanski
Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com