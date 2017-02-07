Ghost In The Shell (Subtitled)

Posted on February 7, 2017 at 11:14 am
ghost shell

Thanks to its awesome trailer, we’re cautiously optimistic for the ScarJo Ghost In The Shell remake. Is that wrong? Probably? We’re honestly more excited to revisit the original cyber-noir classic on the big screen (versus the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray edition in our collections, like many of our film fan readers) tonight at the Lagoon. Also, the dubbed version will be tomorrow, but c’mon. 7:30 PM. $15.Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.