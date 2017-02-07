Ghost In The Shell (Subtitled)

Thanks to its awesome trailer, we’re cautiously optimistic for the ScarJo Ghost In The Shell remake. Is that wrong? Probably? We’re honestly more excited to revisit the original cyber-noir classic on the big screen (versus the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray edition in our collections, like many of our film fan readers) tonight at the Lagoon. Also, the dubbed version will be tomorrow, but c’mon. 7:30 PM. $15. —Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com