Get Lucky 2017

We like SooVAC’s approach to fundraising. First, get a big bunch of the best local artists to display their work and include it in the silent auction. Then add in one of the best lineups of food and drinks we’ve seen in a long time with Bad Weather Brewing Company, Bryant Lake Bowl, Canteen 3255, Chowgirls Killer Catering, Common Roots, Fulton Beer, Kyatchi, Tattersall Distilling and more. And, gotta have music, so there’s also music by DJs Lori Barbero and Sarah White. That’s a hell of a party—and you’re supporting one of the best arts causes in MPLS + STPL. Saturday, 7-11 PM. $50, SooVAC Members, $60 advance, $65 door. —Ruby Wolff

Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave S #101, MPLS; soovac.org