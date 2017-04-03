Get Involved 101: Local Politics St. Paul
Posted on April 3, 2017 at 8:30 am
We told all the MPLS readers to get familiarized with the city’s political process and now it’s time for you St. Paulie Girls and Guys to do the same. Give A Shit: St. Paul, the group that has Slug from Dadmosphere telling you about the importance of involvement, will give attendees a primer on caucusing, endorsements, and the inner workings of city elections. And if need that extra push to go: On Mondays The Muddy Pig also has a $6 burger deal and pint specials, so you can feed your belly and brain. 6:30 PM. Free. —Arlene Parker
The Muddy Pig, 162 Dale St N, STPL; themuddypig.com