Get Involved 101: Local Politics St. Paul

We told all the MPLS readers to get familiarized with the city’s political process and now it’s time for you St. Paulie Girls and Guys to do the same. Give A Shit: St. Paul, the group that has Slug from Dadmosphere telling you about the importance of involvement, will give attendees a primer on caucusing, endorsements, and the inner workings of city elections. And if need that extra push to go: On Mondays The Muddy Pig also has a $6 burger deal and pint specials, so you can feed your belly and brain. 6:30 PM. Free. —Arlene Parker

The Muddy Pig, 162 Dale St N, STPL; themuddypig.com