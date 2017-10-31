George Romero’s Blue Collar Monsters

Spend the night with the other creeps in the seats at St. Anthony Main for more screenings in MSP Film’s Romero run. Tonight’s special installments of blue collar monsters include Romero’s first color horror film—The Crazies, about a small town in crisis after a biochemical gets in their water supply—and the sensual and terrifying turn of a Pittsburgh housewife who turns to witchcraft. Spooky! 4:20 PM. $8. 9:50 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com