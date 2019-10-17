Travail’s take on Oktoberfest is stationed at Pig Ate My Pizza this year, and it’s a classic homage complete with signature steins, German noshes (we’re keeping a hopeful eye out for a sauerkraut-topped pizza) and a host of entertainment including Hammerschlagen, live music, and a meat raffle. Your ticket covers your stein, all the spaeztle and brisket sandwiches you can gulp down, and two tickets to the bar, which is serving up seasonal cocktails and a selection of international Oktoberfest beers. Saturday, October 19th, 5-11 PM. $40.—Isabelle Wattenberg

Pig Ate My Pizza, 4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale