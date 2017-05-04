Gardens Kill Kancer with Frankie Lee and Friends

A top notch lineup of Americana takes the stage tonight at the Turf Club to benefit Kill Kancer’s Gardens program. Along with heartthrob troubador Frankie Lee, Sam Cassidy and The Person & The People play upstairs while just announced special guests Dave Pirner (of Soul Asylum) and Kraig Jarret Johnson (Run Westy Run, Iffy) kick things off downstairs in the Clown Lounge. 100% of proceeds go to plants and seeds for the Kill Kancer Community Gardens, a part of the org’s mission to combat cancer through prevention-related programs and messaging. 7 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —A. Jonathan Cobb

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎