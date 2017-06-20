Garden Party

Posted on June 20, 2017 at 5:00 am
Draft Horse

If you’re not sure what exactly you want to do later on this beautiful summer day, tonight’s Garden Party outside the Draft Horse has a little bit of everything. There’s live music from Jack Klatt, silent films curated by film buff and director Phil Harder, beer from Indeed Brewing, and various wares from Minneapolis Craft Market and more. And that’s not including the food! The restaurant will serve up locally sourced picnic eats from their building-mates Red Table Meat Co.Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and the restaurant’s amazing regional cheeses, gourmet sandwiches, salads, and other delicious dinner options. 6 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

The Draft Horse, 117 14th Ave NE, MPLS; thedrafthorsempls.com

