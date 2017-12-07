Gamut Gallery: Raging Art On

There’s a glut of holiday art and craft markets (including ours!) throughout Twincy’s tap rooms, galleries, and shops, but if you’re only going to one—well, you should at least go to a few and make sure you include Gamut gallery’s weekend-long Raging Art On. They tasteful tastemakers at Gamut have curated 60+ local artists to fill up all of the gallery space with wares for sale, and for just $10 you get first dibs on all the best stuff at tonight’s kickoff party featuring music by DJ Adatrak of Rhymesayers & Yo MnTV Raps. If you can’t make tonight’s opening event, you’ve still got the rest of the weekend to pop in for free. Thursday-Sunday. Opening night, $10 or Free with gallery membership. Weekend open hours free. —Hank Stacks

Gamut Gallery, 717 S 10th Street, MPLS; gamutgallerympls.com