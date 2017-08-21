GAGA: The Afterparty

Posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:47 am
gaga

There’s a big deal very cool solar eclipse today and Lady Gaga is in St. Easy for a show. Coincidence? Yes. But whether you sprang for the tix to the Xcel Energy Center or just want some Gaga fun without going to the stadium, hit up Flip Phone‘s afterparty down the street at Amsterdam with a DJ set by Dbaz and a Gaga tribute performance by Max from RuPaul’s Drag Race10:30 PM. $7 for 21+, $12 for 18+. —Stephen A. Stevens

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.