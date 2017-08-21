GAGA: The Afterparty

There’s a big deal very cool solar eclipse today and Lady Gaga is in St. Easy for a show. Coincidence? Yes. But whether you sprang for the tix to the Xcel Energy Center or just want some Gaga fun without going to the stadium, hit up Flip Phone‘s afterparty down the street at Amsterdam with a DJ set by Dbaz and a Gaga tribute performance by Max from RuPaul’s Drag Race. 10:30 PM. $7 for 21+, $12 for 18+. —Stephen A. Stevens

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com