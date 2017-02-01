Gabriel Douglas + Rlgdppl + Cryin’ Adams

We’re primarily recommending this because Cryin’ Adams is such a good name for a Ryan Adams tribute band. We’re also sure you’ll like funky garage rockers RLGDPPL as much as we do, and 50 Cent enthusiast Gabriel Douglas of the4ontheFloor and Silverback Colony is essentially a one-man party band on the stage, so this one is kind of a no-brainer for recommending and attending. Expect a full house. 9:30 PM. Free. —Tammy Holmberg

331 Club, 331 13th Ave NE, MPLS; 331.mn