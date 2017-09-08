#FWMN Fashion Week MN Weekend Events

Now a full-fledged a must-attend series event for the MPLS + STPL fashion community and its fans, #FWMN Fashion Week MN hits full fall stride this weekend with a variety of cool shows and cooler clothes. First things first: Grab your tickets quickly. The Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance fashion show with all-POC lineup of models, designers, and producers is already sold out, and you don’t want to miss other excellent events like Flyover x Fashion half-day summits for anyone connected to or interested in fashion. Thankfully the especially fun Crosswalk at Cliché‘s parade of fall looks from local designer Jenny Carle and Mikaela Harrod doesn’t require a ticket. (Check out our Q&A from this year’s earlier Crosswalk.) Events continue through the rest of the week and also ramp up next weekend. See FashionWeekMN website for times and tickets.—Margeaux Devareaux

Cliché, 2403 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; clichempls.com