Future: Made Here Launch Event

You can do it! You can brave the street shut downs and construction cones and traffic snarls to attend this! Get a guided walking tour of the 42 artistic window displays that make up this season of Made Here, the art in storefronts project around Hennepin Avenue in MPLS, at tonight’s launch event and, along with the first look at the artworks connected around the theme Future, there’s entertainment scattered throughout the footprint and a party with Timberwolves DJ Mad Mardigan at the AC Hotel by Marriott. The installations have been consistently cool to check out, so if you don’t make it tonight, watch for future tours. 5 PM. Free. —Mary Neil-Stanley

AC Hotel by Marriott, 401 Hennepin Avenue, MPLS; marriott.com