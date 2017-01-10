Future Interstates

We like our dance like we like our IPAs. Well paired. Being into pretty much everything HIJACK and Body Cartography do, our jaws dropped at the 1-2 punch of a Kristin Van Loon and Otto Ramstad duet. Not only will each company be lending one of its members to this awesome combination, but their curated evening also offers other exciting new work by Theresa Madaus and Mike Cohn among others. 8 PM. $5 suggested donation. —Erin Huntington-Cates

Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; thecowlescenter.org