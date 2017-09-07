Funniest Person In MPLS Comedy Contest

Kicking off tonight and running every Thursday through mid-October, Sisyphus Brewing and their tap room comedy lounge host the Funniest Person in MPLS Comedy Contest. The open mic evening features the comics, the beer, and a panel of judges taking notes on who will win the $1,000 in prizes! It’s a great excuse to try and laugh again, and also give the brewery’s brand new Orange You Glad You Like Chocolate a taste. 8 PM. Free. —Peter Armenian

Sisyphus Brewing, 710 Ontario Ave, MPLS; sisyphusbrewing.com