Funk Jam + Hot Pants

We love it any time someone takes a late-night party and moves it up to happy hour, like Friday’s Funk Jam dance party presented by Twin Cities Black Journalists. After a 10-year hiatus, DJ Ray Richardson of KMOJ’s Back in the Day will be spinning old-school ’70s and ’80s tunes to help raise money at an earlier hour for TCBJ’s scholarships and internships. Stick around on the dance floor at the Uptown VFW, btw, for the following Hot Pants rare vinyl party and there’s even going to be a few extra- extra- special happy hour cups that get you discount drinks all night long while you’re dancing and sweating. Friday, 6 PM. $15 advance, $20 door. —Paul Cajun

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org