Funk Dimensions: A Dance Night Celebrating Funk In All Its Forms

Our regular readers know we’re giant fans of the “dance yourself clean” philosophy—or at least “dance yourself sane for an hour or two”. We’re also big fans of the art of mixin’ and scratchin’ and at tonight’s Funk Dimensions, two of the best turntable instrumentalists, DJ Espada (one of the original DJs of Rhymesayers Radio) and Mike 2600 (2016 Red Bull Thre3style U.S. national finalist and 2013 Minneapolis champion, among many other things), combine sheer artistry with untouchable funky beats to keep the whole 7th St Entry room “busy and dizzy”. 8 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com