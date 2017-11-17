Funeral Parade of Roses

We recommend an awful lot of fun, crappy films for our readers, but don’t think for a second we’ve given up on the artsy and experimental flicks. Everyone who appreciates the evolving medium and craft/history of film should check out Funeral Parade of Roses at the Trylon this weekend. The kaleidoscopic New Wave Japanese picture by Toshio Matsumoto presents the subversive world of transvestites, drugs, and performance art in 1960s Tokyo, and has long been unavailable in the U.S. Just the trailer alone will get you hooked. Fri-Sun, various showtimes. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org