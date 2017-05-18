Fundraiser For Sea-Watch

Fun music for a great cause! Join funky horn ensemble Brass Messengers, innovative composer and multi-instrumentalist Crystal Myslajek, Turskish music maestros Guvenc & Burk Orchestra, and several other acts in raising money for Sea-Watch, an international volunteer group of rescue workers who save refugees at risk of drowning while crossing the Mediterranean. Along with the tunes (and dancing for sure), there’s also a silent auction, lots of band merch, art card rides and more. 7 PM. $20 sliding scale donation.Tracy Oxford

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com

