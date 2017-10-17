Fulton’s Specter NE IPA Launch

It’s a bit of a bittersweet celebration tonight at Fulton‘s tap room as the brewery releases their new NE IPA, Specter, a beer styled and named for Greg Sincheff, one of the brewery’s team members who lost his battle with depression. Previously known by Sincheff’s nickname “Grog”, Specter is now re-released as a tribute to Sincheff with a dark label version the sugar candy skull from the closing of Fulton’s growler sales. You’ll be able to get the NE IPA in stores, but also $1 from each pint of Grog sold at the taproom will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 3 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Fulton Tap Room, 414 6th Ave N, MPLS; fultonbeer.com