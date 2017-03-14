Fulton Presents: The Revenge Wedding + North Of Grand + Eleganza!

Here’s some SxSW fanfare we can get behind: Instead of making their big debut down in Tejas, the locals in new skeezy rock group The Revenge Wedding (which includes some of the trouble in Appetite for Zaccardi) make their debut at First Ave’s 7th St Entry with the help of cheap Fulton beers, Iowa’s North of Grand, and the hard rockin’, hard drinkin’ heroes of Eleganza! before TRW hits the road to play in Austin for the big festival. 7 PM. $8. —Taylor Carik

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com