Fulton + Jameson: Whiskey, War & Peace Release

We’ve been hearing nothing but superlatives for the new Fulton Beer-plus-Jameson Whiskey barrel collab Whiskey, War & Peace—people in the know have said things like “best beer of the year so far”—and we can’t wait to try out the Imperial Coffee Stout at the barrel tapping tonight at the Fulton tap room. 3-10 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Fulton Tap Room, 414 6th Ave N, MPLS; fultonbeer.com