Fulton Gran Fondo
Posted on May 5, 2017 at 5:05 am
Quickly becoming one of the biggest bashes of the warmer months, the Fulton Gran Fundo celebrates the cyclists of their 100 mile “gran” bike ride (and 50 mile “medio”) with a party open to the public that’s full of beer, food, and tunes. This year’s lineup includes rising hip-hop star deM atlaS, Secrets favs Monica LaPlante and Posh Lost, and more, plus Bittercube will be serving a Highplains Grifter beer cocktail alongside all the beer. There’s also a pre-party whole hog roast with the brewery and Chef Camp on Friday night. Saturday, 1 PM. Free to attend, $1 wristband to drink. —Art Humes
Fulton, 2540 2nd St NE, MPLS; fultonbeer.com