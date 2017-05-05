Fulton Gran Fondo

Quickly becoming one of the biggest bashes of the warmer months, the Fulton Gran Fundo celebrates the cyclists of their 100 mile “gran” bike ride (and 50 mile “medio”) with a party open to the public that’s full of beer, food, and tunes. This year’s lineup includes rising hip-hop star deM atlaS, Secrets favs Monica LaPlante and Posh Lost, and more, plus Bittercube will be serving a Highplains Grifter beer cocktail alongside all the beer. There’s also a pre-party whole hog roast with the brewery and Chef Camp on Friday night. Saturday, 1 PM. Free to attend, $1 wristband to drink. —Art Humes

Fulton, 2540 2nd St NE, MPLS; fultonbeer.com