Fuck 2016. Ft. A Roast of 2016 With Rana May + Drew Janda

Judging by the number and variety of activities which include the F bomb and 2016 in the title, many of us are ready to say goodbye to this year, and not in a polite way. We can’t think of a better “see you in hell” sendoff than some stand up comedy from Rana May and her deadpan punkish delivery (regularly on display at the PSSY CTRL nights) and Drew Janda, especially since proceeds go to Hunger Solutions Minnesota. 7:30 PM. $4. —Peter Armenian

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎