Even with the musical diversity in the MPLS + STPL music scene, there’s still threads to be drawn throughout many different styles and that’s exactly the premise of From Bach to Beat Box, a series of shows at the Bryant Lake Bowl that start and stop with the innovative music of “18th Century Rock Star” J.S. Bach. This weekend’s installment traces those threads for quite awhile to get to the exciting guests: Folk duo The Ok Factor, jazzy keyboardist Samuel Rosenstone, and beat-boxing virtuoso Terrell Woods (who you know at Carnage the Executioner). Friday, June 29th, 7 PM. $14 advance, $16 door. —Tracy Oxford

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com