Even with the musical diversity in the MPLS + STPL music scene, there’s still threads to be drawn throughout many different styles and that’s exactly the premise of From Bach to Beat Box, a series of shows at the Bryant Lake Bowl that start and stop with the innovative music of “18th Century Rock Star” J.S. Bach. This weekend’s installment traces those threads for quite awhile to get to the exciting guests: Folk duo The Ok Factor, jazzy keyboardist Samuel Rosenstone,  and beat-boxing virtuoso Terrell Woods (who you know at Carnage the Executioner). Friday, June 29th, 7 PM. $14 advance, $16 door.Tracy Oxford

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com

Related Posts

  • Candy Box

    A sort of mini-festival for local dance performance that kicks off this weekend at the Southern…

  • Lake Street Beat + BIENNALE BeInAlley

    If you've been missing the presence of the truly forward-looking Shoebox art space on Lake…

  • The Theater Beat

    We don't cover local theater nearly enough at MNspeak, but Quinton has released his Top…