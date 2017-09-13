Froggy Fresh w/ Money Maker Mike + Jung Santa

Basically an internet meme in person, tonight “rapper” Froggy Fresh fka Krispy Kreme makes an appearance on the mic at Amsterdam in St. Easy. Connoisseurs of fine internet will remember Frog from his ultra-viral so-bad-it’s-good hits, “The Baddest” and follow-up “Haters Wanna Be Me”, the former containing the lines “I bet I got more money than Jay-Z, compared to me Jay-Z is La-zy” delivered in his parent’s basement. This tour, which should be a really fun time to see live, picks up on his (intentional or not) comedic success—his Money Maker (Reloaded) album actually debuted at No. 3 on the Comedy Billboard Charts. 7 PM. $15 advance, $18 door. 5:45 PM meet and greet. $50. —Tracy Oxford

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com