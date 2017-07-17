Fringe Preview Night #1

Regular readers know that we like the Fringe Preview night, maybe even more than the full-on festival. Tonight at the Rarig Center, 30 companies will do 3-minute performances of their Fringe Fest works, everything from A Mermaid Abroad & A Fish Out of Water presented by Mermaid Productions to F@*k the 90s presented by FurTrader to Productions to Knifeslingin’! presented by The Theatre Cosmic to The Buttslasher presented by New Endeavors to Thor: Jurassic Park presented by Access World Productions and many more. It really serves to help you select shows when August rolls around, but the rapid fire presentation night is itself super enjoyable and you can get a Fringe button (and all the benefits that come with it), too. Plus you can meet up with other Fringe buffs for post-show drinks at Fringe-central, Grumpy’s Downtown. 7:30 PM. $4 suggested donation. —Rachel Halloway-Standish

Rarig Center, 330 21st Ave S, MPLS; dance.umn.edu