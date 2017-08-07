Fringe Fest: Medusa

The massive Fringe Festival is still underway, which means there’s time all week to catch the fiery MEDUSA, one of the festival’s regular highlights. Both an Audience Choice winner in 2014 and 2015, Vox Medusa with Infiammati FireCircus‘s contemporary dance and flaming props performance, set within original music and video environments, tells its mythological tale outdoors at Boom Island Park, making it a great Fringe and summer show to check out. Mon-Sat, 8:30 PM. Day Pass required. —Hitara

Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St NE, MPLS; minneapolisparks.org