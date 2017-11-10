Friday the 13th 3D + Frankensteins Bloody Terror 3D

Posted on November 10, 2017 at 5:10 am
double feature

“A New Dimension of Terror”! MPLS + STPL’s B-movie game keeps elevating with this Friday the 10th in-your-face double header screening of Friday the 13th 3D (actually the third part in the series, which is great) and Frankensteins Bloody Terror 3D (a long thought lost classic recently back from the dead!). The Psychotrons will be showing both fright-filled films in a brand new 3D process making its MN debut, meaning the monsters will be bum rushing right at you! Friday, 7 PM. $15.Curt Stanski 

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com

