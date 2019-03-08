The photo of the little girls cracking up at a large display of a naked bum is itself worth the trip to see The Decisive Moment, the new exhibition at the Praxis Gallery photographic center in their new South MPLS location. Many of the other photos are just as gripping snapshots, too, whether it’s pro wrestlers in the heat of battle, a child riding in a dora backpack on a dirt road, a painting being hung, or any of the other juror or director selections, and it’s our art pick of the weekend. Friday, March 8th, 6 PM. Free. —Betty M.J. Stacks

Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2637 27th St S, MPLS; https://www.praxisphotocenter.org