Moving more toward a gritty soul sound and further from their earlier rock ’n’ roll vibes, frontwoman AJ Haynes and the other Seratones only build on their growing critical success with their newest,“Power.” But the musical evolution won’t slow down the band’s explosive live shows—Haynes delivers so much energy on stage that she regularly jump ropes her mic cable during encores. Friday, September 6th, 7 PM. $13 advance, $15 door. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue-7th St Entry, 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis