One of the most exciting events in local Arts & Culture, not just for theatre, the New Eyes Festival brings some of the freshest new works from Asian American playwrights to MPLS + STPL. And it’s the first of the New Eyes under the helm of new Artistic Director Lily Tung Crystal! This year’s staged readings include Half The Sky, where a woman chases her dream of scaling Mount Everest, Spirit Trust, a fortune teller, therapist, other unearthly beings, and protagonist Violet all search for something, and This is Not a True Story turns the heroine of Madame Butterfly and Miss Saigon into Russian Doll. Each of the plays would be worth checking out on its own, but we strongly recommend seeing them all to get the fest feel. Friday, June 21st-Saturday, June 22nd. Free to attend, RSVP. —King Rojas

Theater Mu, 755 Prior Ave N, Suite 107, STPL; muperformingarts.org