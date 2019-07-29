As soon as Milk Bar announced that their summer road trip in a vintage postal truck full of world-famous treats would stop in Minneapolis—at Spoon & Stable no less!—all the foodies started making plans for the can’t-miss culinary event of the summer. Plan to stand in a long line for a long time if you want to try James Beard-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi’s ground-breaking desserts, but also know the wait will be worth it. Friday, August 2nd-Saturday, August 3rd. Free. —Art Humes

Spoon & Stable, 211 N. 1st St., Minneapolis