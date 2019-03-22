We love Liquid Music, and these type of ambitious experiments at the forefront of new music are exactly why. The invaluable series welcomes the haunting melodies of ModernMedieval, a project that weaves and syncs newly commissioned works with early styles music; Their most recent project, The Living Word, pairs the chants of 12th century composer Hildegard of Bingen with pieces from contemporary composers Ben Frost (a regular art noise fav of SotC), Angélica Negrón and Julianna Barwick. It’s a clever and appropriate title for the collection of works, which whisk you away to reveries of gothic cathedrals and mist-clothed hills. ModernMedieval singers Jacqueline Horner-Kwaitek, Eliza Bagg, and Abigail Lennox join forces with Barwick to perform. A true Can’t Miss for fans of new sounds and art. FRI-SAT, Mar 22-23, 8 PM, $20 Walker and SPCO members/$25 non-members. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Summit Center for Arts & Innovation, 1524 Summit Ave, STP; liquidmusic.org