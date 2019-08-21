A dance night that’s almost old enough to vote! Locals Elizabeth Christian, Paula Carrillo, Ben Mena, and Kyle Schmieg, plus Eric Silvenis from Detroit and Berlin’s Dave Thorley all help Hipshaker! DJ extraordinaires Brian Engel, Greg Waletski, and George Rodriguez celebrate with two full nights of soul and funk music, baby powder down on the floor, and dance fans of many different ages mixing it up and moving their behinds. It’s one of the most genuinely fun parties (still) happening, congrats to them. Friday, August 23rd-Saturday, August 24th, 9 PM. $5. —William Hambrick

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net