Here’s a big one in the dance world: The culmination of her 2-year Liquid Music residency(!), dancer/choreographer Ashwini Ramaswamy presents a series of three dance solos by herself and dancer/choreographers Alanna Morris-Van Tassel and Berit Ahlgren. The show titled Let the Crows Come uses the metaphor of crows as messengers for the living and guides for the departed while deconstructing the South Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam. The whole production, including composers Jace Clayton and Brent Arnold extrapolating from Prema Ramamurthy’s classical Carnatic score, explores how memory and homeland channel both guidance and dislocation. Very cool stuff, expect it to by packed. Friday, November 8th-Saturday, November 9th, 8 PM. $25. —Zadie Baitenga

The Lab Theater, 700 N 1st St, MPLS; thelabtheater.org