Sass have been playing many of our small stages for over two years and half years—we checked back and we’ve got them at bar and bookstore and record store stage all over in MPLS + STPL—and now they’re in prime position to blow up not only here, but nationally, thanks to the long-awaited debut of their new full length album Chew Toy. Don’t take our word for it (we know you don’t), check out Stereogum listing the group as a band to watch and listen as Post Trash premieres the record. Then go see Stephanie Murck (also of Tony Peachka and Cherry Cola) and the other Sass-ers return to the 7th St Entry for their album release show full of fun garage rock tunes and friendly buzz bands in their own right—Gully Boys, Daisy Chains, and Products. Friday, May 31st, 8 PM. $10. —Taylor Carik

